Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 cases still rising in China’s Delta variant outbreak
- 51 new infections in Fujian province brings total number of cases to 186 within a week as residents in affected cities barred from leaving
- Putian city where the outbreak began has recorded 33 new infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
