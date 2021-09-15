Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters
Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Covid-19 cases still rising in China’s Delta variant outbreak

  • 51 new infections in Fujian province brings total number of cases to 186 within a week as residents in affected cities barred from leaving
  • Putian city where the outbreak began has recorded 33 new infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:57am, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters
Citywide testing is under way in Putian and Xiamen as authorities try to bring an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant under control in China’s southeastern Fujian province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE