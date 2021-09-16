Schools in Fujian province are racing to complete Covid-19 testing of all students and staff by Sunday, as more than 50 minors are hospitalised in China’s Delta outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Delta outbreak in China’s Fujian puts more than 50 children in isolation
- Paediatric team arrives in Putian, epicentre of the infections, as total cases reach 213 in one week
- There are now clusters in three of the province’s coastal cities with movements restricted and mass testing continuing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Schools in Fujian province are racing to complete Covid-19 testing of all students and staff by Sunday, as more than 50 minors are hospitalised in China’s Delta outbreak. Photo: Xinhua