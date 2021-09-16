The three astronauts sent a message of thanks to those who had supported their mission. Photo: Handout
Chinese astronauts preparing to return to earth after 3-month mission on Tiangong space station
- The three crew members have detached the Shenzhou 12 spaceship from the core module and are making their final preparations
- Their return comes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and one source said they will be back home ‘in time for the mooncakes’
