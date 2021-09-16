A senior health official says China leads the world in coronavirus vaccine doses given and the number of people covered. Photo: DPA
Covid-19: China tops 1 billion full vaccination target but Delta challenges herd immunity
- Country leads the world in doses given and people covered, senior health official says
- 89 per cent of Beijing’s population has completed the inoculation regimen
Topic | Coronavirus China
A senior health official says China leads the world in coronavirus vaccine doses given and the number of people covered. Photo: DPA