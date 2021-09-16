A senior health official says China leads the world in coronavirus vaccine doses given and the number of people covered. Photo: DPA A senior health official says China leads the world in coronavirus vaccine doses given and the number of people covered. Photo: DPA
A senior health official says China leads the world in coronavirus vaccine doses given and the number of people covered. Photo: DPA
Covid-19: China tops 1 billion full vaccination target but Delta challenges herd immunity

  • Country leads the world in doses given and people covered, senior health official says
  • 89 per cent of Beijing’s population has completed the inoculation regimen

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Sep, 2021

