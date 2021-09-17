The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese scientists find way to stop phones overheating, inspired by Hong Kong’s Ocean Park
- 3D-printed surface is used to mimic Araucaria tree leaves’ ability to make liquid spread in more than one direction
- Altering two centuries of wisdom, the discovery has possible uses in cooling electronic devices, pregnancy tests and anti-counterfeit labels
