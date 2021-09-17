The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong
The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong
China /  Science

Chinese scientists find way to stop phones overheating, inspired by Hong Kong’s Ocean Park

  • 3D-printed surface is used to mimic Araucaria tree leaves’ ability to make liquid spread in more than one direction
  • Altering two centuries of wisdom, the discovery has possible uses in cooling electronic devices, pregnancy tests and anti-counterfeit labels

Topic |   China science
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 2:00am, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong
The study followed a scientist’s visit to Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE