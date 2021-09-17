Residents queue for Covid-19 testing in Xiamen, Fujian province in southeast China. Photo: AFP Residents queue for Covid-19 testing in Xiamen, Fujian province in southeast China. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China reports highest single-day rise in Fujian’s Delta outbreak

  • Control measures stepped up as 61 new cases bring total to 270, with infection spreading to another city in the province
  • People across the country urged to minimise trips during looming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day celebrations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:39am, 17 Sep, 2021

