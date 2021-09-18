Further investigation is needed into the possibility that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory, a group of researchers says. Photo: Shutterstock Further investigation is needed into the possibility that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory, a group of researchers says. Photo: Shutterstock
Jury still out on lab-leak Covid-19 origins, researchers say in Lancet letter

  • Signatories call for further investigation of controversial theory and say there is not enough evidence yet to support the natural origins hypothesis
  • The host pathway from bats to humans has not been identified, they say

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 7:00am, 18 Sep, 2021

