Residents wait in line to receive nucleic acid testing in Xianyou county of Putian, in southeast China’s Fujian province on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian shows signs of slowing
- Smallest growth in new cases ties in with researchers’ prediction of imminent plateau
- Alleged first case voices distress over online and real life attacks on family, even as government scientist suggests quarantine infection may be to blame
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
