A child is tested for Covid-19 in Xiamen, one of three cities affected by an outbreak of the Delta variant in China's Fujian province. Photo: AFP
China’s Delta outbreak in Fujian continues but numbers start to fall
- The 28 local cases reported on Sunday were the lowest daily tally in the past seven days of the outbreak
- Vice-premier Sun Chunlan visited the three affected cities and stressed the need for strict controls to halt community spread
