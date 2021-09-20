A child is tested for Covid-19 in Xiamen, one of three cities affected by an outbreak of the Delta variant in China's Fujian province. Photo: AFP A child is tested for Covid-19 in Xiamen, one of three cities affected by an outbreak of the Delta variant in China's Fujian province. Photo: AFP
China’s Delta outbreak in Fujian continues but numbers start to fall

  • The 28 local cases reported on Sunday were the lowest daily tally in the past seven days of the outbreak
  • Vice-premier Sun Chunlan visited the three affected cities and stressed the need for strict controls to halt community spread

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 10:35am, 20 Sep, 2021

A child is tested for Covid-19 in Xiamen, one of three cities affected by an outbreak of the Delta variant in China's Fujian province. Photo: AFP
