Horseshoe bats dwelling in limestone caves in northern Laos were found carrying coronaviruses that researchers say are “the closest ancestors of Sars-CoV-2 known to date”. Photo: TNS Horseshoe bats dwelling in limestone caves in northern Laos were found carrying coronaviruses that researchers say are “the closest ancestors of Sars-CoV-2 known to date”. Photo: TNS
Bat viruses found in Laos ‘closest known ancestors’ to pandemic strain

  • Researchers say three coronaviruses identified in horseshoe bats in the north of the country share key similarity with Sars-CoV-2
  • Critical area is the genetic structure of the receptor binding domain, which enables the virus to latch onto and infect cells

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 7:59pm, 20 Sep, 2021

