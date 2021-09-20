Horseshoe bats dwelling in limestone caves in northern Laos were found carrying coronaviruses that researchers say are “the closest ancestors of Sars-CoV-2 known to date”. Photo: TNS
Bat viruses found in Laos ‘closest known ancestors’ to pandemic strain
- Researchers say three coronaviruses identified in horseshoe bats in the north of the country share key similarity with Sars-CoV-2
- Critical area is the genetic structure of the receptor binding domain, which enables the virus to latch onto and infect cells
Topic | Coronavirus China
Horseshoe bats dwelling in limestone caves in northern Laos were found carrying coronaviruses that researchers say are “the closest ancestors of Sars-CoV-2 known to date”. Photo: TNS