Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
China records 42 new cases in Fujian’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak
- Rise comes a day after the province saw its lowest number of daily infections in seven days as Mid-Autumn Festival begins
- Chinese vice-premier Sun Chunlan who is leading the national pandemic response has now visited all three affected cities
