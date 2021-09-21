Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China records 42 new cases in Fujian’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak

  • Rise comes a day after the province saw its lowest number of daily infections in seven days as Mid-Autumn Festival begins
  • Chinese vice-premier Sun Chunlan who is leading the national pandemic response has now visited all three affected cities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:15am, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
Volunteers are disinfected in Xiamen, one of three cities in China’s southeastern province of Fujian affected by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE