A man adjusts an emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games before a ceremony unveiling the slogan, in Beijing on September 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China pays a high cost to keep the virus at bay ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics
- Restrictions have hit foreigners wanting to enter China, Chinese wanting to go overseas and domestic holiday travel seasons
- Experts suggest China adopt more flexible tactics because ‘zero tolerance’ is too disruptive and new variants may be impossible to eradicate
Topic | Coronavirus China
A man adjusts an emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games before a ceremony unveiling the slogan, in Beijing on September 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters