China is among the world’s largest sources for overseas development finance. Photo: Shutterstock China is among the world’s largest sources for overseas development finance. Photo: Shutterstock
China is among the world’s largest sources for overseas development finance. Photo: Shutterstock
Environment
China /  Science

China’s overseas loans pose risks to biodiversity and indigenous lands, US study shows

  • Some 63 per cent of Chinese-financed projects, mainly in Southeast Asia and Central Africa, found to overlap ecologically sensitive and indigenous areas
  • Speedy approvals make Chinese loans attractive, but both policy banks and borrowing countries must step up due diligence, researchers behind study say

Topic |   Environment
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is among the world’s largest sources for overseas development finance. Photo: Shutterstock China is among the world’s largest sources for overseas development finance. Photo: Shutterstock
China is among the world’s largest sources for overseas development finance. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE