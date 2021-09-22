China is developing several second generation vaccines using either inactivated vaccine technology, mRNA or protein subunit technologies. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China seeks to develop next-gen vaccines amid trial complications
- Vaccine makers the world over face the dilemma of whether to give a placebo to trial participants when they could be protected by a licensed Covid-19 vaccine
- Comparing vaccines by independent bodies is hindered by nationalism and company interests
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
China is developing several second generation vaccines using either inactivated vaccine technology, mRNA or protein subunit technologies. Photo: AFP