After eradicating malaria within its own borders Chinese scientists and institutions are working to help other stricken areas. Among them, the Chinese Academy of Sciences is working to develop better and safer ways to kill mosquitoes to combat insecticide resistance. Photo: Shutterstock
China eliminated malaria. Could it be a model for the rest of the world?
- Although most deaths from malaria occur in Africa, the Greater Mekong Subregion is a serious concern with the presence of drug-resistant strains
- Helping the global fight against the disease is in China’s interest, too, especially when trying to manage around 3,000 imported cases a year
Topic | Disease
After eradicating malaria within its own borders Chinese scientists and institutions are working to help other stricken areas. Among them, the Chinese Academy of Sciences is working to develop better and safer ways to kill mosquitoes to combat insecticide resistance. Photo: Shutterstock