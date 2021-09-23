Clover Biopharmaceuticals has released the results of its Covid-19 vaccination trials. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese biotech firm Clover says its vaccine is effective against multiple coronavirus variants
- Trials show 79 per cent efficacy against any severity of illness from Delta, says company as it awaits WHO emergency use approval
- Clover will supply up to 414 million doses for global use on behalf of the Covax Facility, which provides vaccine access for low- and middle-income countries
