A volunteer is helped out of his face mask after disinfection in Xiamen, one of the city’s in China's southeastern Fujian province, which is battling to control an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Delta outbreak slows in Fujian but National Day concerns remain
- The southeastern province reported 28 new cases on Wednesday, less than half of the infections seen last weekend
- As virus spread fluctuates there is a possibility it could disrupt the country’s biggest travel week of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
