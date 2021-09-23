The environment conference will be held in Kunming next month. Photo: Xinhua
COP15 conference: China promises declaration on biodiversity at UN environment event
- The pledge comes days after President Xi Jinping said the country would stop building coal-fired plants abroad
- Next month’s event in Kunming will also help prepare the ground for a major climate change summit in Scotland later this year
