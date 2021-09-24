A child is tested for Covid-19 at one of the testing points in Harbin, northeast China. Photo: Xinhua A child is tested for Covid-19 at one of the testing points in Harbin, northeast China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Delta outbreak worsens, threatens holiday plans in three cities

  • Harbin records 15 new cases in its worst day of outbreak, while an overall decrease is reported in Fujian province
  • Authorities are advising holidaymakers to avoid the affected areas, dampening hopes of a boost from National Day break

Mimi Lau
Updated: 1:28pm, 24 Sep, 2021

