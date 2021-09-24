Many electric cars are powered by lithium batteries but some researchers are working on other energy sources. Photo: Shutterstock
The everyday liquid that could fuel China’s race to green car targets
- Researchers have found a way to power electric vehicles using an abundant substance found wherever people and animals live
- The scientists in China and Australia have developed a catalyst which uses urea to generate efficient, clean energy
Topic | Energy
