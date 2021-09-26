Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Tibet
China /  Science

Study of sediment finds climate cycles may have caused the rise and fall of Tibetan dynasty

  • Tubo empire peaked in the late 8th century but nearly a century of extremely dry climate followed and it fell because of warring tribes and kingdoms
  • Chinese scientists examined lake core samples, finding the variation in the lake’s climate record matched sun cycles almost perfectly

Topic |   Tibet
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE