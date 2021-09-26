Researchers have found that unusually weak solar activity around 600AD brought more rain and snow to the Tibetan plateau, creating an era of plenty. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Study of sediment finds climate cycles may have caused the rise and fall of Tibetan dynasty
- Tubo empire peaked in the late 8th century but nearly a century of extremely dry climate followed and it fell because of warring tribes and kingdoms
- Chinese scientists examined lake core samples, finding the variation in the lake’s climate record matched sun cycles almost perfectly
