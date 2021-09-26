A new type of long-distance hypersonic weapon proposed by rocket scientists in Beijing aims to wipe out communication and power supply lines over a 2km area. Photo: Shutterstock A new type of long-distance hypersonic weapon proposed by rocket scientists in Beijing aims to wipe out communication and power supply lines over a 2km area. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists eye hypersonic weapon able to ‘fry’ telecoms systems in 10 seconds

  • Travelling at six times the speed of sound, evading radars along the way, the proposed weapon would be able to strike targets 3,000km away
  • Intense electromagnetic pulse or microwaves produced upon explosion would be able to ‘burn out’ key electronic devices within a 2km range

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

26 Sep, 2021

