The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS
exclusive | Wuhan lab and web of Chinese red tape that delayed US scientists getting access to coronavirus
- Emails show that scientists at the Galveston National Laboratory repeatedly urged their counterparts to share the virus in early 2020 to speed up vital research
- Despite a warning that China ‘would face heavy criticism’ if the process stalled, the Americans hit a bureaucratic wall
Topic | Coronavirus China
