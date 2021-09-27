The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS
China /  Science

exclusive | Wuhan lab and web of Chinese red tape that delayed US scientists getting access to coronavirus

  • Emails show that scientists at the Galveston National Laboratory repeatedly urged their counterparts to share the virus in early 2020 to speed up vital research
  • Despite a warning that China ‘would face heavy criticism’ if the process stalled, the Americans hit a bureaucratic wall

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthyJohn Power
Simone McCarthy and John Power

Updated: 12:08pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a history of collaboration with US scientists. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE