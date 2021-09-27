Patients recovered from Covid-19 leave the hospital in Xiamen, in eastern China's Fujian Province, on September 25, 2021. Seven people were the first batch of patients released since a cluster of Delta infections hit the city earlier this month, according to local authorities. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: wedding guests told to isolate amid growing Heilongjiang outbreak
- Weeks-long Fujian outbreak eases but testing of people in quarantine adds 11 Covid-19 cases and three asymptomatic results in Harbin and Suihua
- Bayan county ordered residents not to leave their homes and to have necessities such as food delivered to the door
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Patients recovered from Covid-19 leave the hospital in Xiamen, in eastern China's Fujian Province, on September 25, 2021. Seven people were the first batch of patients released since a cluster of Delta infections hit the city earlier this month, according to local authorities. Photo: Xinhua