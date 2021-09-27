We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock
We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Could a million small asteroids be on a collision course with Earth?

  • Chinese researchers say hundreds of thousands of the space objects may be heading our way over the next century
  • But there’s no need to panic just yet, says an astronomer not involved in the study

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock
We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE