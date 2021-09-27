We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock
Could a million small asteroids be on a collision course with Earth?
- Chinese researchers say hundreds of thousands of the space objects may be heading our way over the next century
- But there’s no need to panic just yet, says an astronomer not involved in the study
Topic | China science
We know little about the small asteroids that could be heading our way, scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock