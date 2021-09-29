A health worker delivers CanSino Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination for teachers and school staff in Mexico City in May. China’s Covid-19 Vaccines Overseas Evaluation Programme will be held in countries where Chinese vaccines are used. Photo: Reuters
China looks overseas for vaccine data in search for way out of Covid-19
- China’s zero tolerance policy allows little chance to test the power of mass vaccination so it is looking abroad to learn how vaccination affects a population
- More than 400 papers on real-world vaccine effectiveness studies are available but only 24 covered Chinese vaccines and none were in a peer-reviewed journal
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
A health worker delivers CanSino Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination for teachers and school staff in Mexico City in May. China’s Covid-19 Vaccines Overseas Evaluation Programme will be held in countries where Chinese vaccines are used. Photo: Reuters