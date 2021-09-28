Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists have found new way to make starch in a lab. Could it save on water and land?
- Paper in Science magazine details system to reduce carbon dioxide to methanol which is converted by enzymes to carbon sugar units, then to starch
- But the laboratory method is a long way from being sustainable, energy efficient, economically viable or a replacement for traditional agriculture
Topic | China food security
Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua