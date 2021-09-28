Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Chinese scientists have found new way to make starch in a lab. Could it save on water and land?

  • Paper in Science magazine details system to reduce carbon dioxide to methanol which is converted by enzymes to carbon sugar units, then to starch
  • But the laboratory method is a long way from being sustainable, energy efficient, economically viable or a replacement for traditional agriculture

Topic |   China food security
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Scientist Cai Tao shows a sample of synthesised starch at a lab earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE