A resident gets tested at a makeshift centre in Bayan county, Harbin, where a fifth round of mass screening has begun. Photo: Xinhua
Harbin residents told to stay home for the holiday amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Multiple clusters have emerged and the source of the latest infections remains unclear, officials say
- Another 11 locally acquired cases have been reported in the northeastern city, with two in Fujian province
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A resident gets tested at a makeshift centre in Bayan county, Harbin, where a fifth round of mass screening has begun. Photo: Xinhua