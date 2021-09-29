China’s reactor is designed to generate enough energy for electricity production. Photo: Xinhua China’s reactor is designed to generate enough energy for electricity production. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘artificial sun’ tipped to provide electricity in 10 years if Beijing backs it

  • China Fusion Engineering Testing Reactor has been designed and a testing facility built – but it awaits government green light
  • It could become the first nuclear fusion reactor to generate enough energy for electricity production

