Medical workers pose with patients discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: Xinhua Medical workers pose with patients discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Medical workers pose with patients discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Covid-19 cases fall as China counts down to National Day break

  • Harbin reports eight new infections, nine officials warned over quarantine failures
  • Rail operator prepares for an expected 127 million passengers over the 11-day holiday

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 4:01pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers pose with patients discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: Xinhua Medical workers pose with patients discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Medical workers pose with patients discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE