Chinese health officials flatly rejected the WHO’s outline for a second phase of research, including formal laboratory audits, saying they would be “disrespectful to common sense”. Photo: AFP
China defends role in Covid-19 origins hunt as pressure mounts for more research
- Xinhua report says Beijing gave all necessary help to international scientists hoping to find out where the coronavirus began
- WHO chief says fresh investigation must start as soon as possible – with China’s cooperation
Topic | Coronavirus China
Chinese health officials flatly rejected the WHO’s outline for a second phase of research, including formal laboratory audits, saying they would be “disrespectful to common sense”. Photo: AFP