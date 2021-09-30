Participants wearing face masks stand before a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing on September 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters Participants wearing face masks stand before a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing on September 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Participants wearing face masks stand before a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing on September 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China urges northeastern students and teachers to avoid holiday travel despite improving outbreak

  • Six new coronavirus cases identified in Harbin, raising hopes outbreak may be brought under control before the week-long National Day holiday starts on Friday
  • CDC official confirms China has little experience of pet Covid-19 as cat owner says she never gave permission for euthanasia

Jack Lau
Updated: 1:27pm, 30 Sep, 2021

