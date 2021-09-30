The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been at the centre of the controversial lab leak theory. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping warns that Chinese laboratories handling deadly pathogens will face closer scrutiny
- The Chinese president made the comments at the first-ever Politburo study session dedicated to biosecurity, which he identified as a national security issue
- China has repeatedly denied that Covid-19 was the result of a laboratory accident and the topic has become yet another flashpoint with the United States
Topic | China science
