Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP
Covid-19: China’s Sinovac shots approved by Australia ahead of border opening
- The decision to recognise the Chinese vaccine and AstraZeneca’s product will allow foreign travellers and students to enter the country
- The country is starting to unwind its Covid-19 restrictions as vaccination rates across much of the country pass the 80 per cent threshold
