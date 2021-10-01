Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP
Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Covid-19: China’s Sinovac shots approved by Australia ahead of border opening

  • The decision to recognise the Chinese vaccine and AstraZeneca’s product will allow foreign travellers and students to enter the country
  • The country is starting to unwind its Covid-19 restrictions as vaccination rates across much of the country pass the 80 per cent threshold

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
BloombergReuters
Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 4:20pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP
Australia will starting easing its border restrictions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE