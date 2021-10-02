Motorists on the Myanmar side of the border pass a locked gate that leads to Ruili. Photo: STR/ AFP Motorists on the Myanmar side of the border pass a locked gate that leads to Ruili. Photo: STR/ AFP
Motorists on the Myanmar side of the border pass a locked gate that leads to Ruili. Photo: STR/ AFP
China /  Science

China orders citizens engaged in illegal activities in Myanmar to come home to face the music – but Covid-19 controls leave them stuck in limbo

  • More than 10,000 people, many suspected of involvement in phone and internet scams, are stuck across the border waiting to surrender to the authorities
  • The authorities in the border city of Ruili have warned they face unprecedented pressure as they try to stop the disease from spreading

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Harvey KongJack Lau
Harvey Kong and Jack Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Motorists on the Myanmar side of the border pass a locked gate that leads to Ruili. Photo: STR/ AFP Motorists on the Myanmar side of the border pass a locked gate that leads to Ruili. Photo: STR/ AFP
Motorists on the Myanmar side of the border pass a locked gate that leads to Ruili. Photo: STR/ AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE