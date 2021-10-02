In Ankara, Turkey, a nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 16, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) In Ankara, Turkey, a nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 16, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
In Ankara, Turkey, a nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 16, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Pfizer booster may better protect than third CoronaVac shot, finds Turkish study

  • Researchers at Manisa Celal Bayar University studied several hundred health workers vaccinated with CoronaVac, with boosters beginning in July
  • China began rolling out Covid-19 boosters in several provinces this month and overseas countries are supplementing the CoronaVac regimen with other vaccines

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In Ankara, Turkey, a nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 16, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) In Ankara, Turkey, a nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 16, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
In Ankara, Turkey, a nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 16, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
READ FULL ARTICLE