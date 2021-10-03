Elephants are keen to cooperate with friends to get food until there is too little to share, a new paper in PLOS Biology reports. Photo: Handout
Elephants cooperate if there’s enough to go around but when rewards dwindle, sharing breaks down
- Team led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted behaviour experiments on Asian elephants in Myanmar to test the limits of their collaboration
- In the scenario where one partner could be left with no food, elephants showed competitive behaviours such as fighting, obstructing or monopolising the food
Topic | Science
