Elephants are keen to cooperate with friends to get food until there is too little to share, a new paper in PLOS Biology reports. Photo: Handout Elephants are keen to cooperate with friends to get food until there is too little to share, a new paper in PLOS Biology reports. Photo: Handout
Elephants cooperate if there’s enough to go around but when rewards dwindle, sharing breaks down

  • Team led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted behaviour experiments on Asian elephants in Myanmar to test the limits of their collaboration
  • In the scenario where one partner could be left with no food, elephants showed competitive behaviours such as fighting, obstructing or monopolising the food

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 10:00am, 3 Oct, 2021

