CanSino has yet to release detailed phase three trial data. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese drug firm CanSino hoping Brazil will approve Covid-19 vaccine after deal with local company
- Brazilian firm Biomm has signed an exclusive deal to market and distribute the Chinese company’s product in the country
- The drug has not yet been approved for emergency use by the WHO and it is unclear if the Brazilian authorities will give it the go-ahead
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
