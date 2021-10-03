Mink are among the species known to have been infected. Photo: Shutterstock Mink are among the species known to have been infected. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists say wild animals should be screened for coronavirus to cut risk of deadly variants being transmitted back to humans

  • A paper co-written by Gao Fu, the head of the country’s CDC, warns of the ongoing risk of mutations in species that are susceptible to the virus
  • So far 11 species are known to have been infected, but the scientists say this could be ‘the tip of the iceberg’

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:17pm, 3 Oct, 2021

