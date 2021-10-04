Dr Zhong Nanshan says that when the death rate becomes very low, having Covid-19 could be part of the norm. Photo: Reuters
Reopen China’s borders when vaccination at home is high and cases overseas are low, says top doctor
- Zhong Nanshan says 80 to 85 per cent of China’s 1.4 billion people should be vaccinated before border restrictions are removed
- China reports one symptomatic local case in the city of Harbin and two asymptomatic local cases in Ili Kazakh autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Dr Zhong Nanshan says that when the death rate becomes very low, having Covid-19 could be part of the norm. Photo: Reuters