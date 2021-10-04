The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to run February 4-20. Organisers expect over 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, international technical officials and timing and scoring professionals to visit China to take part. Photo: Getty Images/TNS The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to run February 4-20. Organisers expect over 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, international technical officials and timing and scoring professionals to visit China to take part. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to run February 4-20. Organisers expect over 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, international technical officials and timing and scoring professionals to visit China to take part. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
China /  Science

Beijing Winter Olympics: organisers feel ‘great pressure in epidemic prevention and control’

  • Games in February will have no international spectators and organisers will enforce a vaccine mandate for anyone entering Olympic ‘bubble’
  • Winter Games bubble will be much stricter than measures in Japan for the recent Tokyo Olympics

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:34pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to run February 4-20. Organisers expect over 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, international technical officials and timing and scoring professionals to visit China to take part. Photo: Getty Images/TNS The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to run February 4-20. Organisers expect over 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, international technical officials and timing and scoring professionals to visit China to take part. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to run February 4-20. Organisers expect over 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, international technical officials and timing and scoring professionals to visit China to take part. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE