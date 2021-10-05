China’s borders have been closed to most travellers since March last year. Photo: Reuters China’s borders have been closed to most travellers since March last year. Photo: Reuters
Josephine Ma
Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Coronavirus: is China really about to ease its tough border restrictions?

  • Zhong Nanshan has listed the prerequisites for the country to reopen, including ‘relatively’ low transmission elsewhere
  • Beijing has concerns about how its health care system would cope with a major outbreak, especially in rural areas

Updated: 7:45pm, 5 Oct, 2021

