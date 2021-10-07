Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Chinese conservationists call for ‘human-based’ approach to protecting biodiversity
- The schemes promoted ahead of the UN COP15 conference in Kunming include measures to involve whole communities
- Last year a UN report found that the international community had failed to meet any of the targets for preserving species and habitats agreed a decade earlier
