Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Environment
China /  Science

Chinese conservationists call for ‘human-based’ approach to protecting biodiversity

  • The schemes promoted ahead of the UN COP15 conference in Kunming include measures to involve whole communities
  • Last year a UN report found that the international community had failed to meet any of the targets for preserving species and habitats agreed a decade earlier

Topic |   Environment
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00am, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Using traditional methods helped boost the number of aquatic birds in lotus ponds in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE