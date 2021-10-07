The Shenzhou 13 spacecraft and a Long March 2F Y13 carrier rocket are prepared for transfer to the Jiuquan launch site in northern China on Thursday. The launch is expected on October 16, according to sources. Photo: Xinhua
China gets ready to send second crew to space station for longer mission
- Shenzhou 13 spacecraft is expected to be launched from the Gobi Desert in the early hours of October 16, according to sources
- The three astronauts on board will include a woman – 41-year-old Wang Yaping – and they will spend six months at Tiangong
Topic | China's space programme
The Shenzhou 13 spacecraft and a Long March 2F Y13 carrier rocket are prepared for transfer to the Jiuquan launch site in northern China on Thursday. The launch is expected on October 16, according to sources. Photo: Xinhua