Medical workers from Jilin province take part in a farewell ceremony on Wednesday in Harbin, Heilongjiang, where they have been helping with mass testing during an outbreak in the city. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Other countries are giving up ‘Covid zero’. China wants to wait and see
- Chinese CDC chief Gao Fu says new strategy is being discussed and ‘everything is dynamic’ but it’s too soon to view the disease as endemic
- His remarks come as other nations like New Zealand and Australia are moving away from a zero-tolerance approach
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical workers from Jilin province take part in a farewell ceremony on Wednesday in Harbin, Heilongjiang, where they have been helping with mass testing during an outbreak in the city. Photo: Xinhua