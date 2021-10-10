Is there a dark side to China’s high-speed rail network?

They found that in eastern China, a high-speed rail station boosted the economy by nearly 9 per cent within a range of 4km (2.5 miles). In central China the increase was 3.6 per cent and in the northeast 4.4 per cent.

Evaluating the impact of high-speed rail was not easy because many other factors were in play but the night light gave researchers a physical reference to improve the accuracy of economic models, according to Niu.

China has built nearly 38,000km of high-speed rail over the last 15 years, with bullet trains able to travel at speeds up to 350km/h.

The first stages of the network were all in eastern areas of the country with more developed economies and high population densities.

Cities competed hard for stops on the network, believing it would boost the economy.

The system has expanded to less populated areas in recent years and by 2035, its total length is expected to nearly double to 70,000km , according to the central government’s plan.

But whether less-developed areas need high-speed rail has drawn heated debate.

A study published in the journal China Industrial Economics last month found that the construction of high-speed rail lines had accelerated a “brain drain” from western regions to the east.

For example, patent applications in western cities tended to drop significantly after a high-speed line was built in the area.

In another study, researchers in Chifeng in Inner Mongolia concluded that a high-speed line which opened in the city last year would not have a positive effect on local economic growth, and the industrial sector could suffer the most due to greater population mobility.