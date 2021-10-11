Conservationists and diplomats have expressed expectations for the COP15 biodiversity conference in Kunming, hoping to see ambitious biodiversity conservation targets and practical ways to reach those targets. Photo: Xinhua
Xi’s planned video link speech at COP15 taken as a sign of China’s serious regard for biodiversity
- In the lead-up to COP26 in Glasgow, there are growing call to link biodiversity with climate issues and find solutions to solve these crises
- Norway’s ambassador to China sees Xi’s announcement that China would no longer finance coal abroad as an encouraging sign for Beijing’s action on biodiversity
