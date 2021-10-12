Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan (left) has revealed that the increasing number of countries relaxing Covid-19 restrictions is giving a headache to authorities overseeing China’s strict approach to the pandemic. File photo: Xinhua Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan (left) has revealed that the increasing number of countries relaxing Covid-19 restrictions is giving a headache to authorities overseeing China’s strict approach to the pandemic. File photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Overseas Covid-19 relaxations pose new challenges for China

  • Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan calls for more study into how the virus transmits as other countries open up to foreign travel
  • Chinese border controls remain among the strictest in the world but authorities are grappling with how far to loosen them

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jack Lau
Updated: 2:45pm, 12 Oct, 2021

