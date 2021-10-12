Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Leaders’ Summit of the COP15 conference via video link. Photo: Handout
COP15: China’s Xi Jinping pledges US$232m for new fund to protect world biodiversity
- The Kunming Biodiversity Fund will help protect developing nations better protect their ecology, President Xi tells UN conference
- Xi also pledges to speed up solar power development in China, with first phase of projects with a combined installed capacity of 100 million KW
Topic | China science
