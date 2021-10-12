In addition to the Chinese population, lower and middle income countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia have relied at least in part on Chinese-developed vaccines for their mass immunisations. Photo: Shutterstock Images
WHO group backs third Covid-19 shot for elderly vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm
- SAGE says extra dose is not a booster shot but an extension of the main vaccination course
- Recommendation is a challenge for governments and could affect tens of millions of older adults in China alone, says New York-based analyst
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
In addition to the Chinese population, lower and middle income countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia have relied at least in part on Chinese-developed vaccines for their mass immunisations. Photo: Shutterstock Images